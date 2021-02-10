Shaw

Lt. Charles Shaw of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office was recently awarded Van Buren County Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. In his nomination of Shaw for the award, Sheriff Lucas Emberton cited his work as Lieutenant over Patrol position in the department, with special note of Shaw’s compassionate dealing with a man threatening suicide during a call. Shaw, an 18-year department veteran and self-described “low key guy,” declined statement about the award.

Shaw is officer of the year

