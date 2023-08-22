AAC Loss Control Consultant Matt Bradshaw presents a 2023 Safety Award to Van Buren County Judge Dale James. Van Buren County scored 115 points on the 100-point grading system. Up to 15 bonus points are awarded to counties that provide a Job Hazard Analysis on more than two job classifications and that attended the May 2023 AAC Safety Conference. Thirty-one Arkansas counties received the awards from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) Worker’s Compensation program this year.