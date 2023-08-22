The Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) awarded its annual safety awards during its 55th annual conference, held Aug. 9-11, in Rogers/Benton County.
The Safety Award Program was established by the AAC to recognize those counties that have made outstanding efforts to provide a safe working environment for employees.
Each county is evaluated annually based upon a 100-point grading system, with the possibility of 15 bonus points for qualifying counties. Those counties receiving a grade of 75 to 115 points are presented a safety award. Counties that are under the Worker’s Compensation Rule 32 Hazard Program do not qualify for a safety award, nor will they qualify if the Loss Ratio is 50 percent or above. The loss ratio calculation is based on 2021.
The 31 counties receiving 2023 AAC safety awards were:
Van Buren, Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Calhoun, Clark, Clay, Columbia, Conway, Drew, Franklin, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lincoln, Mississippi, Monroe, Ouachita, Perry, Pope, Prairie, Scott, Sevier, Stone, Union, White, Woodruff and Yell counties.
In addition, six counties received a certificate for no reportable injuries in 2022. They were Bradley, Chicot, Dallas, Desha, Monroe and Woodruff counties.
About the Association of Arkansas Counties
The AAC supports and promotes the idea that all elected officials must have the opportunity to act together in order to solve mutual problems as a unified group. To further this goal, the AAC is committed to providing a single source of cooperative support and information for all counties and county and district officials. The overall purpose of the association is to work for the improvement of county government in the state of Arkansas. The association accomplishes this purpose by providing legislative representation, on-site assistance, general research, training, various publications and conferences to assist county officials in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of their office.
The AAC Board of Directors is composed of 18 members – two representatives elected by each of nine member associations.
