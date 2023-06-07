Arkansas Boys State attendees selected two Van Buren County students to legislative positions at the annual civics education immersion program at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) last week, according to a news release issued by Arkansas Boys State.
The students, Dylan Jones of Clinton High School and Austin Hitchcock of South Side High School, were both elected as state representatives for their mock congressional districts by peers. Jones is a resident of Bee Branch and Hitchcock is from Damascus.
“Being elected as an Arkansas Boys State legislator is quite the special opportunity for these students,” Arkansas Boys State Director of Instruction David Saterfield said, per the news release. “They’ll get an up-close and personal look at the legislative process with their own state legislators leading them through the process.”
Jones and Hitchcock were part of a contingent of Boys State attendees who met with Arkansas legislators last week and created mock legislation to learn more about how the legislative branch of state government works.
“I’m excited to see what ideas these Arkansas Boys State legislators bring to the House and Senate floors on Friday,” Saterfield said, referencing the part of the program where students visit the Arkansas State Capitol. “I hope they take it all in when they’re at the capitol. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
More than 470 students took part in the 2023 edition of Arkansas Boys State at UCA that has been taking place since 1940. Notable Arkansas alumni of Boys State include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., as well as current Arkansas U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp also attended Boys State as a teenager.
At Boys State, students run for municipal and state offices, draft and pass legislation and engage with their constituents, the news release read. Attendees are put into eight different counties and congressional districts that have 16 total cities and are randomly assigned two mock political parties.
“By the week’s end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends – all with our guiding principle that ‘Democracy Depends on Me,’” the news release read.
