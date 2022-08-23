The Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) awarded its annual safety awards during its 54th annual conference, held Aug. 10-12, 2022, in Hot Springs/Garland County.
The Safety Award Program was established by the AAC to recognize those counties that have made outstanding efforts to provide a safe working environment for employees.
Each county is evaluated annually based upon a 100-point grading system, with the possibility of 15 bonus points for qualifying counties. Those counties receiving a grade of 75 to 115 points are presented a safety award.
Counties that are under the Worker’s Compensation Rule 32 Hazard Program do not qualify for a safety award, nor will they qualify if the Loss Ratio is 50 percent or above. The loss ratio calculation is based on 2021.
The 30 counties receiving 2022 AAC safety awards were:
Baxter, Benton, Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Conway, Craighead, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Ouachita, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, St. Francis, Stone, Van Buren, Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell counties.
In addition, three counties received a certificate for no reportable injuries in 2021. They were Bradley, Drew, Lee, Lincoln and Prairie counties.
