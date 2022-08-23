AAC Loss Control Consultant Matt Bradshaw presents a 2022 Safety Award to Van Buren County Judge Dale James. Van Buren County scored 105 points on the 100-point grading system. Up to 15 bonus points are awarded to counties that provide a Job Hazard Analysis on more than two job classifications and that attended the May 2022 AAC Safety Conference. Thirty Arkansas counties received the awards from the Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) Worker’s Compensation program this year.