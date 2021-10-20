Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – noon Ed Leamon Park, Fairfield Bay.
We live in Arkansas. We have rocks; we have lean soil; we need to build our soil. Your beautiful garden needs rich humus and organic material. Learn how to compost and create garden soil with just our own free kitchen and yard leftovers. Door prizes!
R.S.V.P. to 501-745-7117, Van Buren County Extension Office, Clinton
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Van Buren County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
