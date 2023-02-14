Have you ever been curious about feeding cattle through the finishing process at a commercial feedlot or just to learn how your cattle feed, finish and fit in today industry? Are you looking to improve your pastures and hayfields or getting through the end of this drought affected winter?
If these are issues you are interested in, the Livestock and Forage Production meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, will cover some topics that could assist you in trying to cope with the last of winter and early spring with forage and livestock information pertinent to your operation. The conference is being held in Damascus at the Damascus Road Cowboy Church located at 170 Tindall Ave. starting at 5:30 p.m. with a welcome and supper sponsored by Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas in Conway and Faulkner counties. This program is being planned by the Faulkner, Conway and Van Buren County offices of the University of Arkansas Division of Ag, Cooperative Extension Service. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117 as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
The agenda for the conference is as follows:
5:30-5:35 p.m. Registration/Welcome.
5:35-5:45 p.m. Dinner.
5:45-6:30 p.m. Grass to Grid Update Dr. Shane Gadberry, Director – Livestock and Forestry Research Station Univ. of AR, Division of Agriculture.
6:30-7 p.m. Soil Fertility Zach Gardner- Faulkner County Extension Agent- Agriculture.
7-7:10 p.m. Break.
7:10-7:30 p.m. Weed Control Kevin VanPelt – Conway County Extension Agent – Agriculture.
7:30-7:50 p.m. Using Late Winter Planted Annuals Danny Griffin – Van Buren County Extension Agent-Agriculture.
7:50 p.m. Adjourn.
We hope that this conference will be of use to you as a livestock producer and that you will be able to attend. There is no cost for attending this conference due to our sponsorship by Farm Credit Service Associations of Western Arkansas. If you would like more information on this conference, please contact the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117 or your local county Extension office.
