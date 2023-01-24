The Van Buren Wellness Committee will host a potentially life-saving course at the Van Buren County Library on Feb. 7.
The committee will host “How to administer Narcan, Save a Life,” a course that is free and open to the public at 10 a.m.
The presentation objectives include:
Learn to recognize an overdose.
Learn to administer Narcan.
Review Good Samaritan Law.
Anyone interested in attending the free course is encouraged to register by emailing mary.eakin@arkansas.gov.
The library is at 289 Factory Road in Clinton.
