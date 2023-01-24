The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce announced its new executive director, Mary Vasquez of Fairfield Bay.
Vasquez moved to Fairfield Bay in 2022 from Olive Branch, Mississippi. While living in Olive Branch, Vasquez opened and successfully ran a small business for 22 years, so she understands the challenges facing small business owners.
Vasquez said: “I hope to make a difference in the community, not only with professional relationships, but with personal ones as well. Please reach out to me at any time, I am here for you.”
The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 115 Village Place, Suite D in the Fairfield Bay Towne Center. Vasquez may also be reached at 501-884-3324 or P.O. Box 1159, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.