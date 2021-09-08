4-H is the Youth Development Program for Arkansas’ youth between the ages of 5 and 19. The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. The H’s in 4-H represent Head, Heart, Hands, & Health. All programs in 4-H are designed for members to learn by doing through individual projects as well as group activities.
Individual project work and record keeping help members adopt positive traits in areas such as computer science, safety, money management, nutrition, animal care, and photography. 4-H members usually select project books in areas in which they, siblings, and/or parents have an interest. The project book activities and lessons are designed for the members to work on under direct guidance of his/her parents.
The 4-H Youth Development Programs are, also, designed to help youth develop life skills; such as, citizenship, leadership, and community awareness and service. Through demonstrations, illustrated talks, and judging activities (4-H O-Ramas and fairs), 4-H members strengthen skills in communication and cooperation. They gain leadership and citizenship skills through officer and committee participation in local clubs and by conducting community service projects. The County’s 4-H Club are: Southern 4 4-H Club, South Side School 4-H Club, Razorback Rascals 4-H Club, Great Scots, and Middle Fork 4-H Club. The VBC Equine club is a project club for kids with interest in horses or other equine. The 4-H Teen Leader Council for members that will be 14 years of age before January, 1 2021.
You can call the Van Buren County Extension Office at 501-745-7117 to get the club’s meeting date, time, and location. The County Extension Staff are always looking to form additional 4-H Clubs throughout the county as new volunteer leaders are recruited and trained. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.”
Cloverbud 4-H Members (ages 5-8) are allowed to participate in 4-H Clubs and county 4-H activities. Junior 4-H Members (ages 9 – 13) have many opportunities to participate in many other fun activities at the county, district, and state levels. Senior 4-H Members (ages 14 – 19) have the opportunity to participate in county, district, state and national activities. Anyone interested in finding out more about 4-H, joining an existing 4-H Club, or starting a new 4-H Club, should come by the Van Buren County Extension Office at 100 Success Dr. Suite 24 in Clinton or call us at 501-745-7117.
