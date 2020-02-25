University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton (UACCM) Adult Education Centers has a new home in Van Buren County.
Clinton is a home to one of four of their adult education centers and now these services have a new home in the area. Now located on 236 Factory Road, the new Van Buren County Adult Education facility will host the same resources it did at its previous location including GED® courses, English as a Second Language classes (ESL), job readiness training, and classes on basic skills.
The move marks Adult Education’s acceptance of new students. Classes are offered for free and textbooks are available for classroom use. A distance learning program is available for students who wish to study at home. For more information about Adult Education’s resources in Van Buren County, contact Erica Freeman, the SNAP employment and training case manager, at 501-745-5666 or email at freeman@uaccm.edu.
