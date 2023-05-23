The Van Buren County Community Cleanup program has started, the VBC Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
Cemeteries, county and city properties, community centers and trash pick up along city, county and state highways are a part of the program. Cleanup began with Plant Church Cemetery on May 20. Non-violent detainees from the Van Buren County Jail cleaned the Plant Church and Bluffton Cemetery as part of this implemented program, Sheriff Eric Koonce said.
“The program is now available, and we hope to have more added to the list as we continue to serve the community,” the sheriff said. “If you manage a community center, cemetery or have a trash littered road and would like assistance in cleaning, please contact me to be placed on the list.”
Sheriff Koonce can be contacted at 501-745-2112 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Please understand we only have four to five detainees that can work when not performing their day-to-day tasks at the jail,” he said. “We will do the best we can to help when available.”
