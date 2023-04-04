The Van Buren County Library has a busy schedule for the upcoming weeks.
The Easter Celebration in the Children’s Area will begin at 3 p.m. April 5. Parents can bring their children in for a story time and craft activity. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet and meet the children, and a space will be set up for photographs.
The normal Story Hour time has been changed to 11 a.m. The Story Hour is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be Make and Take day with a craft set up for the children to make any time on Thursday. Movie Day is on Fridays at 2:30 p.m. And there is a Craft and Story Time at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, on the VBC Public Library Facebook page.
The library will be closed on April 7 in observance of Good Friday, but will reopen on Saturday, April 8.
On April 21, the library will be hosting a seminar on Medicare with David Joseph of Senior Resource Services. The time of the seminar is 1 p.m. Joseph will be answering questions at the end of the seminar. It will be in the community room. The library is asking that folks call in to sign up or attendees may sign up at the front desk.
April 27 is LEGOs at the Library Day from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The library has building challenges and games to help participants learn about all things having to do with LEGOs.
May 4, 5 and 6, there will be a Friends of the Library book sale.
May 6, there will be a Rubber Ducky Derby Race at the Clinton Park, 1 p.m. You can purchase 1 duck for $3 or 2 ducks for $5 at the library for a chance at some good prizes. The quilt raffle is ongoing. You can purchase 6 tickets for $5 and 1 ticket for $1.
