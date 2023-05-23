The Van Buren County Library summer program is shaping up to be a whole lot of summer fun.
The library has a little something for all ages. Pre-registration has begun; however, the official kick-off will be June 1, all day, with a hot dog lunch at noon.
The children will be able to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge to win a prize at the end of the program. The Reading Challenge is divided into 4 groups: Pre-K, K through sixth grade, seventh and eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades. There will be a prize for the top reader of each group.
The weekly program schedule is as follows:
Teens will meet on Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. With a no-bakes cooking class, a library scavenger hunt, several craft activities, music video watch party and a game day, teenagers will be able to come, hang out and have some fun. There is not one boring afternoon in the whole Tuesday schedule.
Wednesday is All Ages Entertainment Day. At 10 a.m., the library will host a variety of performers over the eight weeks of the program. The performances will include animals, singers, bubbles, theater performers and one very cool percussionist. With an after-program activity for those who would like to stay and participate.
Thursday is set aside for pre-K patrons. The regular Story Time with a craft begins at 11 a.m. The library has added a new event for the preschool kids; at noon, the library will have a Stay & Play activity, which will include a few fun STEM-based games. Sidewalk chalk art, balloon towers, sandbox play, play-doh kits, planting seeds of kindness.
The Friday scheduled Movie Day in the Children’s Area will continue as normal; the time of this activity will be 2:30 pm. The library’s Face Book Craft & Story Time with Ms. Hannah will also continue throughout the summer, Saturdays at 1 p.m.
The library will also be hosting a Summer Writing Class on Mondays starting on June 5 and concluding on Aug. 7. The time of the class is 11 a.m. This class is for ages 8 to adults. The student will spend about 30 minutes a day writing at home. The teacher will edit every student’s writing; and every student’s work will be published by the end of summer. While the class is free, every student will have to purchase the class workbook before the first class, which costs $30. The workbook will be available for purchase at the library (cash only).
Regions Bank of Clinton is having three financial education classes during this summer in the library Community Room. The classes are for ages 16 to adult. The first class – Smart Money Habits – is on June 12 at 4 p.m. The second class – Credit Reports – is on July 10 at 4 p.m. And the third class – Protecting Yourself from Scams – is on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.
The Clinton School District will be providing Food Boxes this summer through the library. More information regarding this program will be posted as soon as possible on the VBC Public Library Face Book page.
The library staff are excited to host another summer of fun for the Van Buren County children. To provide literacy promoting, STEM-ulating, educational and fun-filled activities and events for our young patrons is the library’s goal. Come by, register and pick-up the All Together Now Summer Program 2023 calendar today, library officials said.
