The Van Buren County Library will host a meet and greet with local authors Bernard Burgess, Afarin Rava and TJ Haskell.
Bernard Burgess moved to Van Buren County and is the author of the Bert and Norah Series.
“I grew up on a west Nebraska cattle ranch, the oldest of four children. Hills and valleys were my playground; cats, dogs, and a raccoon were my playmates until younger brothers took their places; windmills, BB-guns, and haystacks were among my playthings; horses and cattle were my workmates," Burgess said. "Like the hardy people I grew up among, I have many hours working cattle on horses, using heavy machinery, and learning about the flora, fauna, and geography of the region. My early education came by way of one-room country schools.
"I learned to live in my head and developed a vivid imagination. That imagination serves me well in creating fictional mysteries. Work ethic came from being the oldest son and starting to work at the age of 8.
"I have a degree in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska, and I've loved nature and animals all my life. The coyote-wolf hybrid was a natural character for this story, and I wanted to introduce it to the reader. I'm a retired Air Force officer and pilot. I have traveled extensively across the United States, lived in three foreign countries, and have flown in about 40 different nations. I owned and operated a bed and breakfast in Cody, Wyoming for five years, during which time I was a freelance writer for the Wyoming Livestock Roundup newspaper.
"I worked as a private investigator for two years, in Arkansas, conducting surveillance investigations in a variety of locales and situations. That experience is part of the background for the Bert and Norah stories. I've also had a lifelong fascination with psychic phenomenon. Presently, I live near Clinton, Arkansas on 3 acres in a farm valley, with wife, Ruth, and near daughter, Heidi, and her family."
Afarin Rava is a local, who moved to Arkansas a few years ago. She has published two books available in e-book and regular print format. This book is a memoir about the author's four years in the woods: how she makes sense of the events of her life, how she demystifies words and how her transformation catches her by surprise.
TJ Hassell was reared in rural East Texas.
"I grew up listening to storytelling from old folks and learned a few sad revelations of family secrets along the way. Yet, there was much laughter, music, outdoor games, practical jokes and a mother who lived to scare her children when we expected it the least," Hassell said. "Following a reasonably happy childhood, I spent 30 years listening from behind a beauty/barber shop chair, which afforded still more stories. From these experiences, I have published a literary fiction novel called The Travel Letters, with another currently in the works.
"I admit to little patience with contests, applications for awards or even the inevitable wait from publishers, but I do have patience to write. I tend to massage words, to respect their order and the importance their simplicity can give, if one works to use them with noble intentions.
"I admit to writing where stories unfold as does life — not a final twist at the end, but fluid throughout, with unexpected dips and turns along the way. As in a life, or in the creation of a novel, it is all richer if formed this way.
"I work in my father's former 1970s Texaco station, where I spend two days a week behind my salon chair. I have converted the remaining space into a cozy rental event center.
"I am married to a mathematician who is also my editor and my partner in music. I have three children and two grandchildren, who are also unintentional providers of stories, for which I am thankful."
The Big Read, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arkansas Craft School, is coming to Clinton and the public is invited to join the opening kickoff festivities. Come celebrate with us at the Van Buren County Library at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and learn more about the Big Read. The VBC Library will receive 10 copies of the book. You can find more information about the Big Read by going to the ACS website www arkansascraftschool.org and clicking on the Big Read tab or visiting the Arkansas Craft School in Mountain View, Arkansas.
All participants are encouraged to engage in introspection and reader response criticism through journalism. The online forum will allow readers to expand their analysis of the book and its themes through guided discussion threads that will introduce other forms of critical analysis. Participants in the discussion groups, or discussion threads, together with journalizing, will be encouraged to write about their own lives and the lives of their family and community.
“NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.”
