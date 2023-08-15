The Van Buren County Master Gardeners had the privilege of visiting Danny and Kathy Newland’s century ranch.
They were nominated by Sherrin Newland Richardson.
“I have driven past it so many times, so it was awesome to finally be able to see it and award them with the ‘We noticed’ award,” Bertha Christensen said. “Kathy and Samson gave me a tour of the yard. The yard was alive with color, and it was immaculate. The view was stupendous. It had been raining that morning and I was afraid that the clouds would cover up the view, but as I was driving, there were blue skies and sunshine just ahead.”
The Newlands moved there about 20 years ago. The property was so peaceful. The wrap-around deck looked perfect for sitting and enjoying a glass of iced tea while taking in the breathtaking view, Christensen said.
“Kathy loves ferns and the deck was surrounded by them. There were also many very large buckets of ferns strategically placed around the yard,” she said. “Down the path a little way was Kathy’s potting shed, which was super cute. There were plenty of sitting areas around the yard, a couple of them were made of natural rock.”
At one end of the fenced yard was a huge vegetable garden, with a lovely entrance filled with roses and cone flowers. Unexpectedly, just around the corner, there was a pool, where all of their grandkids learned to swim. In the background there was evidence of playhouses and swings that were all put up for the grandchildren to enjoy.
“I had a lovely visit with Kathy, and Samson made me feel very welcome. There are not many places that I know of that are as beautiful and peaceful as the Newland Ranch,” Christensen said. “I know of places that have spectacular views of the lake, but their view was equally impressive. I can only imagine how awesome it must be in the fall as the leaves change color. Thank you so much for all of your hard work. It was a joy to behold. Congratulations to Kathy and Danny Newland.”
The second recipient of the ‘We noticed’ award was Collene and Al Halldorson of Fairfield Bay. They were nominated by Maud Huber. This nomination shows the importance of acting on a nomination quickly, because the house was sold, and the new owners will get to enjoy the hard work that Al and Collene have done, Christensen said. They had lived there for 20 years. When they first purchased their home, the yard was very pedestrian. Many layers of ideas took shape over the years. Collene, like most gardeners, was not sure they would ever finish. When they first moved in, the back patio was a 10x10 area. They made a much larger patio and retaining wall. Then Collene took a pond building class at a nursery in Little Rock, which resulted in Al adding an 11x 16 koi pond. They then added a cover to part of the patio. Several potted Japanese maples were brought from northern California and after planting them they had a plethora of baby trees every year. As well as planting these in their yard, they gave many away. The Japanese maples, along with crepe myrtles and many blooming perennials brought many birds and butterflies. Their lovely bird habitat was adorned with bird baths and bird houses, Christensen said. Walkways and flowers surrounded the house. Her favorite was her zinnia garden that was just beautiful all summer. There were many spots to sit and enjoy the beauty of the yard. Large pots of flowers adorned the patios. There were lovely stone walkways and a variety of plants and trees that offered a great selection of color and texture. Then, being a person who loves canning, a vegetable garden was a must. However, with their rocky soil, their only hope was raised garden beds. The vegetable harvest from these raised gardens was incredible.
“Although the ideas may have been Collene’s, Al was the muscle that made her dreams come true,” Christensen said. “He was a master at keeping a yard looking great. It was his passion. Thank you for all of your hard work. It was beautiful. Congratulations.”
