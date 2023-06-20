The Van Buren County Library will be hosting a Community Connections event on Thursday, June 22. The event will begin with a Story Time at 11 a.m.
“Our guest story reader will be the Van Buren County Judge, Dale James,” Teri Smith, VBCL youth specialist, said. “[This will] be followed with a craft activity.”
At noon, library workers will take the children on a Community Helpers field trip to the south lawn of the library.
“There will be a few of our community helpers on hand to talk about their vehicles, some of their equipment and share with the children about what their job entails as a community helper,” Smith said. “Our guests will include representatives from the Clinton Police Department and the VBC Sheriff’s office, the Fire Chief from the Clinton Fire Department, and also an Arkansas Game and Fish Wildlife Officer.”
While Thursday is the library’s summer schedule Pre-K Group day on the calendar, all ages are welcome to come out and participate in this event.
“Parents, if your child has dreams of becoming a community helper someday, bring them to the library to meet some of those who are serving the folks in Van Buren County,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.