On June 22, suspect Josephe Dorion was apprehended by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) deputies in the Alread area on three Madison County, Indiana, felony warrants.
The warrants were:
Sexual misconduct with a minor – Defendant has intercourse with or engages in other sexual conduct.
Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Failure to return to lawful detention.
Detainee Dorion will be attending a hearing pending extradition back to Indiana.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
