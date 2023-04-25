The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office will host a K-9 Pie Auction from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the South Side School Cafeteria.
The proceeds will go to the K-9 Fund to help with medical expenses, food and equipment the dogs and handlers need, VBCSO said in a news release.
“There will be raffle tickets sold at the door for items that have been donated from local businesses,” VBCSO officials said.
Raffle tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.
“We will have burgers, chips, popcorn and drinks available [for purchase],” VBCSO officials said. “If you or you know of anyone that is willing to donate a baked good to the cause, please get with Deputy Breezie Merriott, [her email] is bmerriott@vbcso.com or contact the Sheriff’s Office to leave her a message.”
