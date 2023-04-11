The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBSO) is seeking the public’s help to identify a commercial burglary suspect.
VBSO is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on March 20, 2023 at Hornets in Damascus, the department wrote in a news release.
The break in occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m.
“This is the best photograph we have from security camera footage,” VBSO said in the release accompanying a screenshot from surveillance video. “We would appreciate any help in identifying this suspect.”
Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Lt. Meinke at 501-745-3838 or by email mmeinke@vbcso.com.
