Velores Maxine Graham, 91, went to be with our Lord and Savior at home on November 9, 2021 in the company of her loving family. She was born on March 8, 1930 in Oketo, Marshall County, Kansas to Edwin and Nettie (Gibson) Koll. Her early years were spent on the farm in Oketo, Kansas. Velores and Cal lived in Kansas, Missouri, and Ohio before moving to Clinton, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Dale, Duane and Daryl.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 74 years, Calvin Wittmuss Graham, married Oct. 5, 1947 in Marysville, Ks. She also leaves five children ... Jon (Donnelle Oldaker), Conrae (David Fortlage), Gregg, Chris (Krissi Harder), and Sue (JK Jones). By these children, Velores had 13 grand-children and 23 great-grandchildren.
Cal and Velores have resided in Clinton since 1975. Velores was a long time member and served at Fairfield Bay Methodist Church and more recently the Clinton United Methodist. She was also active in Real Estate, the Clinton Public Library, the Clinton Country Christmas Project, and the Van Buren County Fair. Velores and Calvin were instrumental in locating and obtaining the fairground property. Her many acts of kindness were often done in private and without fanfare. Her love of books, genealogy, cooking, and gardening kept her busy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The memorial service will be held by the family at a future date in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, do an act of kindness to someone in need. Cards of condolence and memories can be mailed to Calvin Graham, P.O. Box 256, Clinton, Ark. 72031
