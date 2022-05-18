Verletta Rose Martin, of Dennard, passed away from this earth May 8, 2022. She was born April 12, 1945, to the late Walter and Helen Bracha. She married the love of her life, Larry Martin, August 12, 1972.
Verletta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, and dancing with her loved ones. She was an excellent cook, always putting together a feast for her family. She was a nurse to any person or animal in need and loved caring for others.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Larry Martin; children Jill Alvarado, Kristy Sowell, David Ealy, Jackie Cates, Danny Martin, Shawn Martin, and Jared Martin; thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way, along with many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and unborn son, Simon.
A funeral mass will be held at St Jude’s Catholic Church in Clinton, Arkansas June 1, 2022, at 12pm.
