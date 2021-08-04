An interesting dilemma is underway.
On one hand is people. I like people. One of the reasons I like the journalism thing is it gives me a chance to interact with people. I get to hear their stories, I get to hear what they’re about, I get to plug those stories into other stories in an effort to make sense of it all, and share it with other people.
Some of these people in the interaction thing don’t like me. (I know, right?) But duty calls and I interact with them, get their side of the story down in order to plug it into the bigger picture. And even at that, even when it’s one of the ones who don’t like me, they at least want to put the energy into making sure their side of the story is out there.
But then I like people.
Well, wait a minute, let me tweak that: I like people on the whole.
And I can’t tell if this tweak, this addendum to the description, is due to me or the human race.
On one hand, it’s not like I’m getting younger. Am I becoming a cranky old man? I haven’t started yelling at kids to get off my lawn yet, but that’s for two big reasons: One, I’ve never caught a kid on my lawn and two, even if I did catch a kid on my lawn I doubt I’d feel like expending the energy to yell at them.
On the other hand, we seem to be locked into an era where being a jerk is something worthy of pride.
The temptation was to type “entering an era,” instead of being locked into one, but no, we, if I’m correct, entered that era sometime back there, long before today. Oh sure, pride’s as old as people, but somewhere in the last so many decades (don’t force me to pin it down) making a big deal about oneself got to be more of a thing.
The tip-over point, where it went from being “people and their egos” to what’s underway today seems to roughly coincide with various self-help gurus calling on people to “develop their personal brand.”
Because apparently one has to have a brand. (If it helps, I have no idea what my brand is. But then when it has “self help” and “guru” in the description I skip it.)
But with that, from that, in response to that, is the “Look at me!” phenomenon. And with that, from that, we get “We need to do things my way or it’s wrong and if it’s wrong it’s not my way and if it’s not my way it’s wrong [rinse, repeat]…..” over and over like having a seat mate on a long airplane trip who doesn’t know a lot but doesn’t mind talking about it. It’s just endless.
To narrow this down further: Some people are just into one thing and can go on about it for hours. I genuinely treasure them. I don’t have that skill, that mindset, so just locking in on a single thing for every waking hour I admire. I want to hear their story. But, on the other hand, in that group, in that single-topic group, as the ones who are just so angry they want to make sure you know they’re angry and how important it is for you to be as angry as they are.
And theses people, on the whole, I’m really getting tired of them. Worse, they seem to be growing in number, like anger-sharing works, like it’s a virus or something. And those people, the angry attention-seekers, they’re getting on my nerves.
Those people I don’t like.
