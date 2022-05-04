The Veterans Table of Fairfield Bay is pleased to announce a special event for Saturday, May 7: The Veterans Table will welcome 2nd District US Congressional Candidate Colonel Conrad Reynolds US Army (RET) at Jack’s Convenience Store, 540 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, at 9 a.m.
