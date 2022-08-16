Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3543 in Tumbling Shoals donated backpacks and school supplies to The CALL of Cleburne County.
The CALL of Cleburne County is an organization that helps people who want to become foster parents do so.
It also helps foster children, mobilizing the Christian community to provide a future and hope to children in Arkansas foster care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.