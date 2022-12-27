On Saturday, Dec. 9, the ladies of the VFW Post 4513 Auxiliary provided an excellent dinner of hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans, along with dessert and drink as a fundraiser for their various charitable projects. A great crowd enjoyed the delicious food and entertaining conversations. For more, see page A4.

