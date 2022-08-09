The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Auxiliary presented another fundraising meal to the public on Saturday.
The meal consisted of pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, bread, dessert and drink and was well received by a large crowd of hungry patrons.
Good food, fascinating conversation and great camaraderie made the meal a tremendous success for the ladies of the Auxiliary.
