Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 of Fairfield Bay held its annual Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 8.
The meal was provided to all veterans and one other person at no charge, and was catered by Lucas Farms of Shirley, Arkansas.
In attendance were two World War II veterans – Bob Worden and Max Nigh, ages 97 and 99 respectively.
“A big thanks to VFW Quartermaster Mike Culpepper and VFW Auxiliary President Patti Leitner along with numerous volunteers for organizing the event,” VFW officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.