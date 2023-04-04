On Saturday, April 1, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 of Fairfield Bay provided an American Flag Retirement Ceremony for approximately 300-400 American flags that have been given to the Post for proper disposal.
The United States Flag Code states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
VFW Post 4513 Commander Mike Mulbrook and Quartermaster Mike Culpepper assisted by Post Service Officer Jim Lites prepared the flags for proper disposal and began the ceremony.
As a reminder, anyone possessing an American flag that requires disposal, please contact Post 4513 and arrangements will be made to ensure the flag is properly retired.
