Victor Joseph Casino II, 79, of Clinton, Arkansas was born on December 15, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Victor, SR and Irene (Camella) Casino and passed from this life on November 12, 2021 at his home. He was a United States Army veteran and served with valor in Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alvin Casino.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan, of the home, two sons; Douglas and Micheal, two daughters, Cheryi and Victoria, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one brother, David Casino, one sister, Pamela Casino, two nephews, one niece, other relatives and many friends.
The family will welcome guests from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.