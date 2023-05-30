On Wednesday, May 24, a large group of volunteers consisting of veteran and civilian residents of Fairfield Bay gathered at the Public Works building to begin placement of the American flags along Dave Creek Parkway.
A total of 14 volunteers, including Mayor Jackie Sikes who joined between scheduled meetings, completed the task in record time due to the staff of Public Works improving and marking the flag bases.
The tradition of American flags along Dave Creek Parkway continues to welcome holiday visitors and inspire residents.
“Thank you to all who participated,” coordinators said.
The flags will remain posted until after the July 4 holiday.
“Please consider joining in and volunteering to take down the flags when the time is announced,” coordinators said.
