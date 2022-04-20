April 2, in a lonely off the beaten path, rarely visited cemetery, William Andrew Covington Ferrell received the honor that he so richly deserved when a Confederate tombstone was placed, at the head of his gravesite in the Kirkendoll Cemetery on Archey Creek, by his great-great grandson Bill Kirkendoll. This marble tombstone replaces a homemade concrete marker with merely the letters and dates written on it.
Kirkendoll, since his retirement, has spent countless hours on Ancestry documenting his lineage and discovered that his grandmother’s-grandfather W.A.C. Ferrell had fought with the 8Th Regiment from Arkansas at the Battle of Chickamauga in the fall of 1863 (Sept. 18-20, 1863). Mr. Ferrell survived but during the course of that battle the discharge of a cannon resulted in his face and eyes being severely burned, which later earned him a Confederate pension of a mere $14 a month.
Obtaining this information, Kirkendoll contacted the Veteran Affairs which verified that indeed William A. C. Ferrell was deserving of a Confederate marker. Kirkendoll stated that he was regretful that it had taken so long for his great-great grandfather to receive this marker but was happy to have it placed allowing future generations to know. So, surrounded by several other of his descendants that included great-great-grandson Joe Newman, great-great-granddaughter Barbara Kirkendoll Mathes, and great-great-great grandson Rocky Kirkendoll, the marker was placed.
Kirkendoll went on to elaborate that through Ancestry he also learned that a paternal grandfather, Daniel D. Kirkendoll had fought in the Battle of Chickamauga for the 76th Ohio Voluntary Infantry. Grandfather Kirkendoll suffered leg wounds and later died at a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital and is buried in the National Cemetery there. However, Daniel’s son Daniel W. Kirkendoll later migrated and settled in Clinton, Arkansas on Archey Creek one mile from John Ferrell, the son of W. A. C., and marrying Ivy Ann Ferrell, the granddaughter of a man whom his father had fought against. Kirkendoll said, “Now what are the odds of that happening?” Ironically, Daniel W. Kirkendoll’s gravesite is at the foot of W. A. C.’s gravesite.
