LOCUST GROVE — Wendall Wallace wanted to make sure all the first-place money in the modified division stayed in town during the final night of the IMCA Spring Nationals at Batesville Motor Speedway on Saturday as he took home the win and gave Batesville-area drivers a clean sweep of the three-night event.
Wallace joined Jeff Taylor and Rusty Jeffrey, who won the first two nights of the first-annual event. In fact, it was Jeffrey who led the first half of the finale before Wallace overtook him on lap 18 and never looked back in his number 6M Delph Communications-sponsored Shaw chassis.
“We struggled the first two races here this weekend,” Wallace said. “We were a little bit off on a shock we had built this winter, so we had to go back and regroup.”
Once lap traffic came into play around lap 20, Wallace masterfully negotiated the back markers and extended his lead over Jeffrey, who himself admitted earlier in the weekend that he had been struggling getting by lap cars in a timely fashion.
“Sometimes that can be a disadvantage,” Wallace said of lap traffic. “But it seemed like I was able to pick them and choose them at the right time. I felt like I got through them pretty good. I really didn’t know what was going on behind me.”
Wallace came from his fourth starting spot to win, while Jeffrey settled for second after sitting on the pole. Outside pole sitter Drake Findley occupied just about every other spot in the top seven before a late recovery gave him a third-place result. Floral driver Brandon Smith finished fourth while Taylor ended up the hard charger of the race with a fifth-place finish after starting back in 12th.
Dallas Everett of Cabot was sixth, while Ashton Wilkey, Austen Becerra, Wayne Brook and Travis Mosley completed the top ten.
For veteran driver Wallace, known to race fans as “The Batesville Bullet,” his days of driving in national late-model touring series and making big shows around the country are over. His plan for this season is to cherry pick a number of local modified shows while living the good life.
“We’ve got a family farm, and I’ve been busy with that,” Wallace said. “With that late model stuff, you’ve got to be 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep up with those guys. There’s a lot of good guys in these mods, and I struggle to keep up with them sometimes. it’s good to get a win early in the season, and build on from here.”
The IMCA Stock feature had an exciting conclusion when Comanche, TX, driver Jeffrey Abbey overtook Bald Knob veteran driver Wayne Brooks coming to the white flag to steal the win. The 23-year-old pressured Brooks for the last half of the race, looking outside and inside Brook’s UFO machine before making his move to start the final circuit. Abbey also won the first night to take home a pair of $1,500 winner’s checks.
“Tonight, the track was amazing,” Abbey said. “My car really came to me there at the end and I was able to pick him off there. He kind of got out on me there, but I reeled him back in. Once he moved down in 3 and 4 I was able to get my car wound up on the top and get around him.”
Brooks held on for second, followed by John Bubbus, Blake Clark and Patrick Linn to complete the top five.
Richie Tosh was sixth, Randy Weaver was seventh, followed by Abe Huls, Taylor Carver and Jeff Taylor.
