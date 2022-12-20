Awards were presented at the Van Buren County Master Gardeners Holiday and Awards Luncheon on Dec. 5.
Judy Walthall was awarded Van Buren County Master Gardener of the Year, volunteering 235 hours to Master Gardener sanctioned projects. Rosemary Morgeson volunteered 200 hours and was awarded Van Buren County Master Gardener Rookie of the Year.
Van Buren County Master Gardeners contributed 2019.2 hours of work on horticultural projects in in Van Buren County for 2022. Projects included Van Buren County Courthouse, Van Buren County Annex and revenue office, Ed Lemon Park in Fairfield Bay and Howa Memorial Garden in Fairfield Bay.
New accomplishments for 2022 include transforming part of the Woodland Garden around the cabin at Ed Leamon Park into a natural Serenity Garden with paths, seating and natural sculptures.
This effort was supported in part with proceeds from the annual Van Buren County Master Gardener plant sale and a generous private donation.
With the new fall 2023 class members and their enthusiasm and eagerness to participate in our project activities, plans are to add enhancements to the Woodland Garden, complete the 2022 Rookie project which will add a White Garden providing interest year-round and screen our utility area in Ed Leamon Park.
A long-awaited living screen will be added to the back of Ed Leamon Park. This screen will add to the beauty of the park while providing a soft boundary.
“We would also like to thank the friends of the Van Buren County Master Gardeners – Walmart, Jeremy Baldwin, Melissa Whittworth, Greg Calaway, Kenny Kendrick. Johnny Walthall, Mic Pratt, Shawn Barnett, Ron Nix, Dianna Jones, Mike’s Nursery, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, City of Fairfield Bay and Rod Corley,” Master Gardener officials said.
Anyone who has not seen any of Van Buren County Master Gardener projects are encouraged to plan a visit and enjoy the beauty that the Van Buren County Master Gardeners are giving back to the county.
