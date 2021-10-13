Wanda Coleman, 79, of Scotland, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, October 7, 2021. She was born June 11, 1942, in Merced, California, to the late Garner and Lorine Ward.
Wanda was also preceded in death by her sister, Ava Stiener, brother, Carl Ward, Emmette Ward, and Denny Ward.
Wanda was a faithful member of the Scotland Baptist Church in Scotland. She devoted her life to her beloved husband Carl and her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren, cooking, playing cards with friends, talking on the phone, and shopping. Wanda Jo was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her humor and feisty spirit.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; husband of 54 years, Carl Lloyd Coleman; daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Bradley of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Rita (Scott) Ward of Mountain View, Arkansas; sons, Bruce (Lisa) Close of Ranen Murieta, California, and Emmette Close of St. Louis, Missouri. Wanda was the beloved Gran to her grandchildren, Brandy (Daniel) Cullum, Gwen (Joey) Cifuentes, Ali (Cody) Tackett, Derek (Laci) Bradley, Lance Ward, Luke Ward, Christopher (Jennifer) Close, Casey (Jess) Close, and Chase (Becky) Close; and great-grands, Stella Cifuentes, Dailey Bradley, Townes Tackett, Jovi Cifuentes, Harper Close, Cannon Close, and Mabel Close; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 -2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Scotland Baptist Church in Scotland, Arkansas. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Scotland Baptist Church with interment following at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Scotland, Arkansas.
Clinton Funeral Services has been given the honor to be entrusted with these arrangements.
