A Warren woman recently claimed a $20,000 Mega Millions prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
Mona Reap purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Cash’s No. 4468, 111 E. Church St. in Warren, for the July 21 drawing.
The winning numbers were white balls 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57, plus the Megaball 25. The multiplier was two.
Reap had been watching the growing Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots when she decided to try her luck on a few lottery tickets.
“It was OK if I didn’t win anything because I was still helping fund college scholarships for Arkansas students,” she said.
Reap checked her tickets Tuesday after seeing one of her friends congratulating the unknown winner of the $20,000 Mega Millions ticket on Facebook.
“Man, I wonder if that’s me,” she thought as she read her friend’s Facebook status. “I checked my tickets that night and was shocked when I came across the winning Mega Millions ticket. I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong.”
Reap matched four white ball numbers and the Megaball number, doubling her $10,000 prize to $20,000 since she purchased the $1 Megaplier option.
However, the winner was unaware of the actual prize amount until she visited the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery to claim her lottery win. She knew she had won more than $500 but was stunned by her newfound wealth.
Reap first told her son, Austin, about the lottery win. She plans to put her prize toward her mortgage and home improvements.
