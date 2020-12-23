My wife and I were married 31 years ago on Dec. 23 – the same date this paper hits the newsstands.
It was cold, crazy cold. We were married in the chapel at the University of Central Arkansas where she had just started her studies that semester. I was due to start part-time the next semester and it was back-to-school time-to-be-grownups for both of us. In that same vein we were getting married, winter winds regardless.
It was so cold and winter-windy that two guys from UCA’s Physical Plant spent the entire of the service up in the ceiling of the chapel, re-lighting the furnace as it kept blowing out.
We were broke. Guests were family members, sure, and the rest were mostly friends from skydiving. I was an ardent skydiver at the time. We’d written a “we’re getting married” note on the manifest board at the dropzone to let our friends know what was going on. Her and I were both back at work Dec. 26. No rest for the weary.
It was nice of course. We had a reception at a friend’s house and one of the skydivers, in the tradition, brought beer. I didn’t have one because it was time to be a grownup.
She and I swore pre-service that there’d be no cake-in-the-face thing at the reception, and there wasn’t.
Within a few years I was editor at UCA’s student newspaper, a few more years and she was on her way to law school. Reflecting back on that time as I type this, it seems almost like someone else’s life, like a scene from an old movie. My skydiving gear’s in a back corner of the bedroom (got to keep it climate-controlled), under a coat of dust.
We had an Oldsmobile. We later sold that to a neighbor who repainted it in primer which was probably a good idea because whoever had shot that flaky yellow paint job on the thing was obviously not used to painting cars.
Some years later, I’m in grad school by now, we’re still students but now wisened grad students all t-shirts and Ramen, and it’s time to get a Christmas tree. I had this miserable heap of a Volkswagen with rotted-out floorboard (grad student, right?) and my son and I went to a stand set up by the side of the road, “Tree’s” on a banner tacked up between two by fours and a spotlight at the end of an extension chord shining on it. My son was, of course, very young and had just started school, but it was get-a-tree time and, you know, magic of Christmas and all that so we strapped into what parts of the VW hadn’t rusted away and he and I went to Trees.
It was cold and damp, not wedding day cold, but, you know, winter.
Some kid was the attendant, Mexican I suppose, maybe not old enough to buy beer. It’s not like we discussed national origins or life history. If he spoke English he kept it to himself as we back and forthed over the cost of the tree and what it would take to get him to help me lash it to the top of the USS Heapy for the ride home.
I’m like most people, most of my Spanish skills come from the four-beat kickoff to Wooly Bully by Sam Sham and the Pharaohs (“Uno! Duos! Tres! Cuatro!” then the keyboard starts in) but me and the kid worked it out. Tree, rope, cash and it was time to go.
And I look at the kid: “Eh, Felicia, eh, felie, eh something....” the kid looks confused for a minute while I’m stammering and then gets it.
“Felice Navidad!” Big smile, it was the cleanest we’d communicated since we’d met.
“Felice Navidad to you” I said. We smiled, then me and son moved toward the car, time for home and to put up the tree.
And my son looks at me, wide-eyed admiration: “I didn’t know you spoke Spanish!”
Christmas memories.
