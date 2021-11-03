The big story this week is water, there, at the front of the paper.
And I honestly, as I got into it, had not idea what “water” would be such a big subject. But then its funny as you poke around what are, or at least should be, big stories.
When you drive into Clinton on 65, coming from the north, you come down the hill which acts as something like an opening stage for the city.
And as I’ve plowed around in the world of newspaper-guy I’ve come to see what I see differently.
Then: It was, you know, the town, the place people lived. You got to the bottom of the hill and there’s a stoplight, you can turn there or keep going, and depending on which way you go you have this much or that much of Clinton to deal with. Whatever, it’s that way in about any town, including other towns in the county: You pull up, turn or go straight, and the town unfolds.
Now: The was you can interact with Clinton as you pull up reflects choices that were made by people. They got to meetings, they discuss the topic at hand, sometimes they listen to experts on various topics in order to make an informed decision. And this, this process, has been going on for generations.
So when you get to the light and turn this way or that, and that decision affects this or that outcome for you, you are experiencing the result of decisions made, considered and voted upon long before anybody knew your name.
And what makes this really interesting is, now that I’m in the time of life where I get senior discounts without asking for them, I’m watching and reporting on decisions being made which will impact people’s lives long after I’m dead and gone.
Like water and sewer policies and programs. Just that. Certainly you being the sort of person who reads newspaper columns, I don’t have to explain to you how important water service is, but we have to acknowledge that the decisions being made can impact life well into the future.
In fact with the water department, you have the Water Commission, which reports to the mayor, who reports to city council, which hears the reports of the Water and Sewer Department, and other departments, which has a budget to work within and an electorate to serve, and you walk up to your faucet and expect clean water to come out. (And in that reporting back and forth are regulations as to how water is taken, cleaned, used, processed and restored to – in our case the lake – further impacting the decision process.)
And that’s just water.
It’s interesting, to watch places grow and how they grow. It makes something as seemingly simple as water supply a much bigger deal than it once was. It makes it a decision, a series of decisions really, which carry a lot of weight.
