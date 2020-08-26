Wayne Edward Harness, 82, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born August 28th, 1937 in Senath, Missouri to Vernon Arthur Harness, Sr. and Ethel Vivian Drye Harness.
He served in the US Navy where he became a very skilled mechanic. He retired from Tyson Foods in Berryville, Arkansas as a Maintenance Manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 42 years Norma Sue Harness, two brothers, Vernon Harness, Jr. of Little Rock and Hubert Harness of Choctaw, AR, one sister Margie Forbis of Clinton, AR and a daughter in-law, Donna Harness, of Boyce, LA. He is survived by his children Kathy Shumate of Little Rock, Connie Allen of Harrison, AR, Wayne Harness, Jr. of Boyce, LA, Randall Harness and wife Beth of Conway, AR. He is also survived by his two sisters, Floye Brewer of Choctaw and Jane Meyers of Clinton, one sister in-law Freda Harness of Little Rock and one brother in-law Ed Meyers of Clinton, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, many nieces, nephews and extended family members that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Choctaw Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, Choctaw, AR 72028.
Cremation arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be made to www.coffmanfh.com.
