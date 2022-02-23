Yonder comes normal.
I met with a group of friends Friday night. We play music together and have for a little over 10 years now. We began meeting once a week in the back of a store, and that went on to where we’d count on each other more-and-more, playing in farmers markets and nursing homes, that kind of thing. Friendships have grown out of it.
And of course that’s 10 years with a two-year asterisk in it. We gotten where, whatever else we did, we were playing in various nursing homes on Saturday mornings. As you may recall nursing homes were one of the first things to lock down when Covid hit, and of course we didn’t meet as regular as we had been as the disease grew. Getting all jammed up in a living room to sing just wasn’t healthy, so we put fun on hold for a bit.
It wasn’t a total zero. At one point one nursing home where we’d been especially popular arranged it where we set up on an outside porch and sang and played to the residents through screen windows as they sat inside. It was a hot sunny day, miserable to play and sing in that sun, but it was nice getting back to something familiar.
But anyway, we were talking about this Friday night. We were going back into a nursing home that Saturday and it was time for us to get serious about getting our songs lined out and rehearse and all, just like the old days. Covid, as you know, is winding down. We’d played on-and-off during the pandemic at those low-ebb points, but this was, apparently, where we could start thinking about normalcy, consistency, about the road ahead.
We hung around and chatted for awhile after rehearsal, which was nice, it was good to visit with old friends again. And at some point I pointed out that it was nice getting back together again, and it was also pointed out that it’s not like things are over-over, with active case rates in the state still hitting or getting closes to four-digit days. A fair point.
Talked about this with my son and his wife Sunday; stopped by for a visit. They’d gone out to a restaurant Saturday night, getting back to normal. They’d gotten married on a Saturday, that Monday is when the health emergency was declared. (In fact I went into prison that Monday morning, doing the chaplain thing, and the radio was talking about “No groups larger than 50” and by the time I left, a few hours later, it was “No groups larger than 10.” Remember that?)
So they got married, the world went pandemic, they, a year later, had a child who turns 1 next month, and this has all taken place during a pandemic. Talk about your life phases.
But all this begs the question: What is this “normal” of which we speak? The emergency was March 2020, the COVID-19 thing having begun in 2019 (which is where the “-19” comes from). Since then it’s been near-profound as we, first, went underground, locking ourselves away. Then just sticking our noses outside, masked, hand cleaner at the ready. Small flickers of humanity returning, knuckle bumping hello instead of the handshake. Meanwhile new variants, new reasons for caution, stats up, stats down combined with this overall talk about how we’re always going to have this Covid thing bouncing around in our lives to some degree or another.
It’s considered bad form to end a column with “only time will tell,” yet here we are: Knowing but not completely knowing, pandemic ending but not completely ending, boxes of masks seemingly every place you come to a stop. Yonder comes (the new) normal.
And I have to point out: Interesting this is taking place the same time of year the groundhog pops his head up and, legend has it, makes some prediction about the future based upon what he sees.
I have a new-found empathy for that groundhog.
