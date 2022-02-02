Oh, what a year this has been. We have seen some beautiful yards and met some amazing people. First there was a winter freeze and people lost plants. Then in late summer it got very dry, and people lost plants. So, although we have a lot of nominations, it was hard to find someone for the beginning and the end of the year. We had a year in review in March 2021 because of having trouble finding nominees. So, here is the rest of 2021, along with the challenge to nominate your friends, family, neighbors, or yourself.
In April we met with a neighbor of ours who has done tremendous changes to his yard in Fairfield Bay since he first moved in. Later we drove to Bee Branch to visit Wiley and Paula Norris. They have a spectacular view from their home, and have also worked hard on the yard since they moved in. As the weather got warmer in May we met the Helms family. They live in Fairfield Bay and have a huge corner lot where they have many interesting flower beds. In Choctaw we met Vonda and George Crocker and toured their yard with a beautiful view of Greers Ferry Lake. June brought us to the home of Ed and Annalee Culp and her moss lawn in Fairfield Bay. Also, Kary and Jerry Davis of Choctaw, had a lovely moss lawn in a natural, woodsy setting. The warmth of July took us to Botkenburg, and to the home of Bruce and Patti Bokony. Their wide-open yard had lots of sunshine for a huge vegetable garden and lots of flower beds. Also, in July we met Matt and Angie Cotton who live in a condo in Fairfield Bay. They may have a small space, but they have made the most of it. Their neighbors Wayne and Judy Keith also help with the renovations. In August we went to IRV in Fairfield Bay and met with Micki Hanley, who along with others have transformed the courtyard into a serene setting for the patients. We also had the privilege of meeting Peggy Eoff and touring their yard, which most people see every September long weekend at the chuck wagon races. In September we marveled at the renovations in the yard of Karen and Tom Parise. The talent of all these gardeners is over whelming. Belinda and Ken Johnson are just those kinds of gardeners. Their large yard was meticulous. In October, as the fall began, we met with Linda and Hugh McKnight off Burnt Ridge Road. Their yard is famous in the county as the Asian inspired yard. While on Burnt Ridge Road we toured the yard of Charles Ellis. Although he wasn’t there, we were able to enjoy the wonders of his yard.
Sadly, November not only brought a lack of nominations, but also some health concerns that prevented us from enjoying more yards. The new year is here, and we are all healed and ready to go. So, please send any nominations to me at birdies _nest2004@yahoo.com. I know that the weather outside is not delightful, but feel free to send those nominations. If you have pictures of the yard in its splendor then pass those along as well so that we can still recognize their yard in the winter. Thank you all for the wonderful nominations that you have already sent. We have been so blessed to meet all these wonderful people and see their works of art.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
