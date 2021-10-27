Weather day in Clinton.

Clinton student Jimmy Arnold shakes hands with television weatherman James Bryant Oct. 19. Arnold, who presents the daily weather report to Clinton students, was celebrating his birthday which included the surprise visit by Bryant. Blaze Thomas (right) a Marshall student who creates in-county weather reports on social media, organized the visit. “This is the best day of my life,” Arnold said, several times.

 ALEX KIENLEN / VBCD

