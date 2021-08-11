CLINTON — Charges were filed by Clinton Police after a fight surrounding, and including, a weed eater.
A man called police the afternoon of Aug. 2 to report his being attacked while weed eating around the city gazebo on Walnut Street. As he was weed eating, one of his duties for the city, he told the investigating officer, a man “… started screaming at him and then advanced him in a violent manor [SIC] so he felt the need to protect himself.”
He did so by raising the weed eater to the attackers face, he told police, the report stated.
The man, who he had problems with in the past, grabbed the weed eater and pushed it down, then grabbed him and pushed him down, after which he climbed on him and started hitting him he told police. The report noted “several small laceration on his face and forehead.”
The officer also spoke to Jason Armstrong, 42, of Clinton, the alleged attacker.
Armstrong told the officer “… he was attacked with a weed eater while he was working on his vehicle,” per the report.
The situation, he told officer, began when man was weed eating close to his car and he yelled at him to stop, Armstrong said. He admitted to grabbing the weed eater when it was raised and pushing the other man down, but did not recall what happened after that. This story “kept changing” as he spoke with the officer, the report stated.
The officer asked Armstrong if he had dealt with Smith before and Armstrong replied, loudly, “Yes he’s an [redacted] and always a [redacted] to me.”
Armstrong was charged with Battery 2nd, a Class C felony, and was taken to the county detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.