As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase across the state, the Arkansas Department of Health reminds Arkansans that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you.
While the number of people around your table may be smaller this year, we want to take a moment to express our thanks for Arkansans who make it possible for what is on the table.
Our grocery store employees have worked tirelessly to keep the doors open. Our food processors, truckers, and farmers also deserve our utmost appreciation for keeping the shelves stocked.
Arkansans made not only your meal but countless meals across the country possible.
Arkansas is forecast to rank 2nd in the nation in the number of turkeys raised, accounting for 14 percent of all turkeys raised in the United States.
The Arkansas turkey industry creates and supports close to 20,000 jobs in Arkansas.
Arkansas is the 5th largest producer of sweet potatoes. And last year, Arkansas farmers harvested more than 740,000 acres of corn.
Although few go shopping for actual soybeans for Thanksgiving, there is an excellent chance the soybean plays a significant part in your feast. This year Arkansas ranked as 11th in the nation in soybean production. Soybean oil is used in cooking and frying foods. Salad dressings, margarine, and mayonnaises are made with soybean oil.
Arkansas farmers may have contributed to your dessert menu as well, especially when it comes to the pies. We are one of 15 states to grow pecans.
You can help show your appreciation to our Arkansas farmers and food service workers by looking for the “Arkansas Grown” label at your local supermarket.
From our house to yours, we wish you a very happy and safe Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.