West Side defends home court against rival Shirley

GREERS FERRY — West Side’s varsity basketball teams pulled the broom out on 1A-5 conference action against rival Shirley this past Friday as the Lady Eagles soared past the Lady Blue Devils 43-33 before the Eagles defeated the Blue Devils 81-69 at Brady-Hipp Arena.
Senior forward Alex Southerland led the Lady Eagles (17-7, 7-2) with 18 points, adding on 14 from sophomore Ashtyn Knapp and 8 from senior Madison Bailey. Senior Graysen Berry fired in 16 for the Lady Blue Devils, who fell to 14-11 and 4-5 in league play. West Side also swept the season series after taking down Shirley 57-39 at Glenn Hackett Fieldhouse back on November 12.
The Eagles (13-10, 7-2) were paced by junior forward Malachi Miller, who led a trio of double-figure scorers with 21 points, getting 18 from sophomore Travis Gentry and 13 from sophomore Brenton Knapp.
Senior Jordan Rushing rang up seven 3-pointers for 21 points as junior Nash Little followed close behind with 20 for the Blue Devils (10-15, 3-6).
West Side was back in action last night, playing host to Guy-Perkins while Shirley made the trek to Morrilton for a battle with Sacred Heart, both 1A-5 bouts for the Eagle and Blue Devil teams.
