‘The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” Oprah Winfrey. As I celebrated another trip around the sun this week it always gives me something to contemplate about what I have experienced and learned over the past year. It’s about turning another year older but more importantly, it’s about celebrating another year of memories. I really am so very blessed. I had so many people wish me a happy birthday, some that I don’t get to see very often but yet they took the time to send me a quick note and to wish me a happy day. I do love social media because it allows us to stay in touch with these people. Granted there’s nothing like a face-to-face visit but when you can’t we have so many options that you never really feel alone or forgotten. This year has brought some sorrow but also boundless joy! Sean and I recently had a grandson and two great-grandson’s born. This amazes me. When you are young you think about what your life will be like as you age and while my life didn’t necessarily turn out just like I thought it would back then it has turned out just like it was meant to be and I am at peace with it and I am joyful.
My greatest gift is time. Time to celebrate all that is good. “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That’s why they call it the Present.” Eleanor Roosevelt. It doesn’t have to be your birthday to celebrate. Every day is a celebration. Your kindness challenge for the week is to celebrate your “unbirthday”. Go ahead and do something silly. Buy yourself a present, order a piece of cake at a restaurant and tell the wait staff it’s your un-birthday. Share that every day is a celebration and be joyful.
The motion around the sun along its orbit is called a revolution. Start a revolution within yourself to always be grateful for each new day. Give thanks, give love, give kindness and celebrate! Our three grandsons have their entire lives ahead of them. There will be joy, there will be sadness, and there will be frustrations, successes, disappointments, and celebrations. These boys are already so well loved that this love, from the entire family, will help get them through even the toughest of times. They will have so many choices in life to make that I hope they always choose to be loving, to be kind, and find the good in all things. “Let choice whisper in your ear and love murmur in your heart. Be ready. Here comes life.” Maya Angelou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.