Sean and I ask ourselves this very question each and every day. I saw a post on social media the other day that told a story of a sanitation employee who returned a trash can to the side door of an elderly lady’s home. This man does this simple act of kindness every week. While this may seem insignificant to you or me, to her it’s greatly appreciated. The lady that posted this story said, “Small acts of kindness, such as this, will not change the world, but it changes her world.” – Teresa Headley.
It has been a very challenging week with dissenters, people who hold grudges, let jealousy cloud their opinions of others and have them treating them in very unkind ways. People who can’t let go of the past and stay angry can cause so much turmoil and drama that I just can’t be pulled into their negative energy. One of my dear friends asked me how I can stay so positive when there is so much negativity. To this I can’t help but think of the saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” – Unknown.
It’s not easy to stay positive and upbeat all the time. It’s exhausting. But ... “Starting today, I need to forget what’s gone, appreciate what still remains, and look forward to what’s coming next.” – Unknown. This I find is great advice. I end each day contemplating on all the good, then praying for the strength and wisdom for tomorrow. I count my many blessings and look forward to the next day. I have so many positives in my life and if you think about it I know you can find them in your every day as well.
So as we move forward this week, the week after Easter, your weekly kindness challenge is to spring into action, positive action for each and every day. Spring is the time for new life, new growth. Kalen Dion once said, “Every time that someone is cruel to you, do something kind for yourself. This is how you reinforce your worth when others refuse to acknowledge it. This is an incredibly powerful act of self-love.” So love yourself first, so that you can better love others. That’s a simple “good” that you can do each and every day. “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” – Unknown.
Happy Spring! From the dirt of goodness I pray that your garden of life will be filled with flowers of hope and happiness.
