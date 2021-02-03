The 93rd General Assembly is entering into its fourth full week of the legislative session. In Arkansas, the legislative session occurs every two years and typically lasts 60-90 days. It is when state lawmakers consider laws, rule changes, and other issues that impact Arkansas citizens. In a typical session, lawmakers will consider an average of two-thousand pieces of legislation. Not every proposed bill will become law or be considered by the full assembly. State lawmakers are already hard at work and legislation is already arriving at the Governor’s desk to be signed.
This year, the legislative session will operate with a few minor changes. Public health guidance created a need for House and Senate leadership to make some adjustments that impacted the scheduling of committee meetings. Social distancing guidelines have limited in-person access in some cases but the process has remained transparent and open to the public.
Throughout the legislative session committee meetings, floor proceedings, and other events are simulcasted live and are alos archived so you can view them at your convenience on the Burea of Legislative Research’s website (arkleg.state.ar.us). There you can see the daily activities, read legislation that is filed, and learn more about the inner workings of state government. Most importantly, you can stay informed about the issues that you care about. We all can relate to that moment when we heard of that new proposed bill or law that ignited certain feelings and emotions. You might ask yourself, does my representative care about what I think? Yes, they care and they want to hear from you.
Last fall the Congressional Management Foundation released a survey conducted among federal lawmakers. One of the questions asked was, “if the member/senator had not already arrived at a firm decision on an issue, what makes the greatest impact in influencing that decision?” Ninety-Seven percent of respondents reported that the greatest influence was contact they received from their constituents. Whether it was in the form of an in-person meeting, a phone call, or an email. Constituent engagement on an issue has the greatest impact on a lawmaker. Lawmakers care about what their constituents think and how their votes impact the people back home.
One of the many things I enjoy about my career is the opportunities that I have to connect people with their state and federal lawmakers. What I have found is that the stories of constituents are what lawmakers remember. They hear the voices of paid lobbyists sharing facts and data with them each and every day, but the voices of the people they represent are the ones that make the greatest impact. When you do communicate with your elected official, here are a few tips that I would reccomend.
It is important to be genuine. Share with your lawmaker your experiences and your story. Tell them how this potential policy will have a direct impact on you and your community. Your story and perspective connect lawmakers to real people and experiences.
Secondly, always be honest with your lawmaker. If in the course of the conversation you are asked a question that you do not know the answer to, it is ok to say that you don’t know. In more cases than not, they will respect you more for it.
Always be respectful when communicating with your lawmaker. If you are making a social media post, writing a letter to the editor, or in any communication, be respectful and kind. State lawmakers make many unseen sacrifices to serve the interests of the people they represent.
Holding office requires them to spend time away from their families, their careers, and be subject to all sorts of criticisms. In Arkansas, it is considered a part-time position.
We should appreciate their willingness to serve. We live in a day where it is typical to dehumanize those with whom we may disagree. In previous columns, my displeasure for how we treat one another has often been expressed. Words have immense power, think before you post, type, or speak.
Finally, tell your lawmaker thank you. So often, policymakers only hear from their constituents when we have complaints or a problem. Reach out to your lawmaker even if it is only to thank them for their service, thank them for a vote they made, or congratulate them on a special appointment. We need to support our elected officials at every level of government. However you chose to communicate with decision makers, Be Kind!
