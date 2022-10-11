Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” How did your week go? Did you make someone smile or feel good about themselves? Did someone make you smile or feel good about yourself? This should be a daily thing that we all do, like taking a daily vitamin to maintain our health. Our emotional health is just as important.
Every morning I am blessed to have a husband that wakes me up with a smile, a kiss, and verbal endearments that make me smile. To be honest, I appreciate this all best with that cup of coffee he brings with him but what a great way to start my day. Once I’ve had those first few sips of “magic morning brew” I can reciprocate his kindness.
I haven’t always been this spoiled; believe me, I count my blessings daily. He speaks my “love language”. We all give and receive love in five different ways: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. The most common love language is the gift of time. Understanding your partner’s love language is vital to having a healthy and satisfying relationship. This, of course, can be applied to all relationships you have with family and friends but let’s focus on our partners this week. Let’s give to that one person who matters the most in our day-to-day life. If you currently don’t have a partner then focus on yourself and work on understanding what your current love language is so that when you are ready for a relationship you can more fully share with your partner what your love language is.
Love languages have two sides, as do most things. There is the giving side and the receiving side. I do best when I receive it first thing in the morning because I’m just not a morning person. My husband understands this, he speaks my love language, and once I’ve had my coffee I can focus more on giving and meeting his love language needs.
Taking time to learn what your partner’s love language is can be fun. It’s certainly not an everyday conversation but should be an everyday activity. When you first start a relationship everything is fun, new, and exciting. When you have been together for a while it can be a little more challenging to keep things that way. Having a clear understanding of those needs and putting in the effort to meet them daily is a recipe for many years of happiness for you both. I haven’t always understood this and because I’ve had a week where I needed my husband’s understanding of my love language more than ever I thought it would be a good idea to use this as an opportunity to invite you to accept this weeks kindness challenge by focusing on your partners love language. It never hurts to just have that conversation. Am I speaking your love language? Where can I improve? Relationships need constant attention and are always two-sided so be sure to share your answers to those same questions with your partner. “A relationship without communication is just two people.” Unknown.
Remember, “Happily ever after is not a fairy tale. It’s a choice.” Fawn Weaver. Choose to speak their love language happily ever after.
