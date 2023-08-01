I belong to a group in my community, Women with a Purpose. The purpose of this group is to lift up, support, and encourage other women to have fun forging friendships that last a lifetime! Twice a year this group has a “purpose” and raises funds for local charities or other women in need.
My husband has formed his own group, not to be outdone, and his group is, Men without a Purpose. Obviously, he has more members than I do (jokingly said) but the purpose is the same, fellowship. Humans are not meant to be alone. We crave companionship. Having friends and or family close is important to one’s mental health. Each time that I have moved I have searched out and found groups that I felt comfortable with. We have a common goal, a common purpose and sometimes it’s just to have fun and get to know each other. “A deep sense of love and belonging is an irreducible need of all people. We are biologically, cognitively, physically, and spiritually wired to love, to be loved, and to belong. When those needs are not met, we don’t function as we were meant to. We break. We fall apart. We numb. We ache. We hurt others. We get sick.” Brene Brown.
Belonging however should never come at the cost of losing yourself. It’s so easy to get caught up in the desire to be liked and loved that you compromise who you are. Please always know that the way someone views and thinks and feels about you or talks about you has nothing to do with you when they are ugly but is all about their insecurities. You don’t have to conform to their needs, stay true to yourself, and be loved and liked by the right people. Find your right people. Find a group that you feel comfortable with, who accepts you for who you are, this is your weekly and daily kindness challenge.
I have a good friend who has found himself in his “golden” years and he just realized that for many years he wasn’t being true to himself. He conformed and was who his family and friends wanted and expected him to be. It has been a real testimony to what Brene Brown also once said, “Once we belong thoroughly to ourselves and believe thoroughly in ourselves, true belonging is ours.” He has changed his appearance, his actions, and his thought process about life and all that his golden years have to offer him. He has a real sense of freedom and peace and I see it in his face, hear it in his voice, and watch it with his actions as he embraces everything that life has to offer him at this stage in his life. I am so very proud of my friend. I am enjoying watching his transformation and am glad that I am part of his newfound sense of belonging.
I will end this week’s column with one last quote from Brene Brown, “The opposite of belonging is fitting in.” I don’t want to just fit in, I want to stand out, make a difference, embrace my purpose in this world, and be grateful that I have the opportunity to do so.
