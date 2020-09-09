In 1997 a book was written and it’s had, since its publication, a profound impact on our world.
The book is titled The Foundation of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia. It was written by Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian political analyst. Dugin is known as a prolific author, Geopolitics being one of over 30 books, and as having, to put it gently, Fascist leanings.
The book is used as a textbook in the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian military, which is the senior staff college of the Russia Armed Forces. Putin, whose climb in government came via the intelligence service, is said to be a big fan of the book.
At this point it’s a given that Russia interfered, and continues to interfere, in the American electoral process, if not the American process. Certainly the 2016 election was slammed pretty hard by Russian interference. (Read the Senate report for insight.) Indeed, at this point it’s a given that Russia wants to upend America. This book gives us some insight into that.
And it seems a shame. After all, we’re nice guys here in America, we do nice things, why would anybody want to upend us?
Well here, let’s look at a textbook used by the Russian senior staff college: The book asserts that the world rule of Russians remains underway, and this has Russia as “...”the staging area of a new anti-bourgeois, anti-American revolution.”
Better, this anti-American thing will not be done with guns and bombs, but with a steady and ongoing program (here it comes) of destabilization, subversion and disinformation. “Propaganda,” is the single-word summary you’re looking for here. The book promotes using Russia’s vast natural resource reserves to bully other countries into participating in the Russian rule thing.
Which matters. The global policy objective in the book is an alliance with Germany and France. France would align with Germany, and Germany would be given political dominance over Protestant and Catholic states in Central and Easter Europe.
It gets better: As this plan of Russia rules comes together, the United Kingdom would be cut off from Europe and left on its own, it being so pro United States. (Sea-faring states such as the U.K. and the U.S. practice what Dugan calls “Atlanticism” and are thus to be overcome.)
Take a minute here and review the news you can recall, as see if any of this fits into a current picture. Now put the words “destabilization, subversion and disinformation” in the mix. Have you seen any protests on the news maybe, any political upheavals? Does the word “Brexit” ring a bell?
Wait, it gets worse.
Because after all, if you’re not paying a lot of attention to the international news, you’re not to blame what with all the mayhem going on in American cities these days.
Here’s a fun fact, cited on page 248 of Dugan’s work: In the United States, the Russian Special Services and allies should: “... provoke all forms of instability and separatism within the borders of the United States (it is possible to make use of the political forces of Afro-American racists).”
And on to page 367, the call “...”to introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements-- extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics”
Just the other day I had a friend of mine from church drop me an email. He and I get along well and, being the type of people we are, actively participate in Bible study. We enjoy intellectual pursuits; in fact he’s working on a book I’ve been reading and enjoying.
And the email was that he was going to make a post on Facebook, that it would reflect a political leaning, that this leaning might not be one I share, and he hopes we remain friends.
Because that’s where we’re at: The fear of social media postings ending friendships.
And here’s my point: We’re at this place not because everyone else is becoming stupider, it’s because a foreign government is working hard, and harder, at getting us good and mad at each other. So no, it’s not because the “those guys” of the modern America political debate have become meaner and more vile, it’s because other people are better at painting them that way and, more to the point, better at getting you to believe it.
Be careful.
